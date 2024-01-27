Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An arrest has been made after five teenagers in Lancaster and Morecambe were taken to hospital, after using vapes thought to contain Class B drugs. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morecambe on Thursday on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug - he's since been released under investigation.

The teenagers fell ill and needed hospital treatment after inhaling the substance.

The youngsters were all students at schools and colleges in Lancaster and Morecambe and had become ill in recent weeks.

Lancashire Police say they received reports all fell ill after smoking the contaminated vapes which could contain amphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

It prompted a warning by the force to parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Earlier this week we warned parents of the dangers of unregulated vapes after several young people were taken ill in Morecambe and Lancaster.

Lancashire Police continue to urge parents to be vigilant when it comes to vapes.

"In recent weeks, Lancashire Police received reports of five teenagers having fallen ill and requiring hospital treatment.

"To update you, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in Morecambe on 25th January on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

"He has since been released under investigation."