Mum of Kiena Dawes pays tribute to 'extremely beautiful daughter who brought love and kindness to the world'
Angela Dawes told journalists in a statement outside Preston Crown Court that she wished she could bring Kiena Dawes back and tell her "it's OK, you're safe now".
Kiena, 23, left a note saying, " Ryan Wellings killed me", before leaving their nine-month-old daughter with a friend and taking her own life on a railway line on July 22 2022.
Wellings, 30, was found guilty of assault and prolonged domestic violence towards his partner, but cleared of her manslaughter after a seven-week trial at Preston Crown Court .
He was the first defendant to face trial for the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence.
Speaking on the court steps on Monday, Angela Dawes said: "I'm finding it almost impossible to put into words how big of an impact losing Kiena has been.
"Kiena was a rare gem. She brought so much love and kindness to this world, into everyone who loved her. She was an extremely beautiful girl and was quite truly the sweetest, kindest and gentlest person I have ever known.
"Kiena is missed so very much, every second of every day. Her baby girl was brought to my home a few hours after Kiena was found and has been in my full-time care ever since that tragic day.
"And I honestly cannot put into words how much it breaks my heart that her beautiful baby girl doesn't have a mummy here because of that monster.
"I'll never forget the day when three CID officers came to my door shortly after I lost Kiena.”
She added: "I truly hope no other young lady or child has to go through what he did to my daughter and her baby and I just wish with all my heart that I could bring her back and say, 'It's OK. You're safe now'.
"Although a manslaughter conviction has not been achieved today, the convictions of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault clearly demonstrates the perpetrators of domestic abuse will be held to account and in prison for what they have done."
Hundreds of readers were quick to express an outpouring of love for the late mum and her grieving family.
Here are some of their comments:
“May you rest in eternal peace beautiful girl.”
“Thinking of your little girl and family.”
“Rest in peace, beautiful lady.”
“So sad that poor lady, I really feel for her family.”
“So tragic, my heart breaks for her family. Sending love.”
“Heaven has gained another angel to watch over us.”
Wellings will be sentenced on Thursday.
