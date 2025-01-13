Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser have paid tribute to a beautiful mum and daughter with video footage of her.

Kiena Dawes took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after suffering years of domestic and physical abuse at the hands of her former partner.

'Let's not forget a devoted and loving mother' - RIP to Kiena Dawes. | Submit

However police and the family want to remember her as a ‘a devoted and loving mother’.

Video footage shows the playful and fun side of the young mum happily dancing around the house with friends, while another shows her taking part in an ice bucket challenge.

In happier times - pictures capture the playful and fun spirit of the young mum. | Submit

Paying tribute to her, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Kiena Dawes was a devoted and loving mother who, despite her personal challenges, was determined to give her baby girl the best life she could.

“Kiena was a fun-loving, kind and sensitive young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“She was a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend who died in extremely tragic circumstances.”

Anyone struggling can also ring the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on: 0808 2000 272.