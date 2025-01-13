'Let's not forget a devoted and loving mother' - RIP to Kiena Dawes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kiena Dawes took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after suffering years of domestic and physical abuse at the hands of her former partner.
However police and the family want to remember her as a ‘a devoted and loving mother’.
Video footage shows the playful and fun side of the young mum happily dancing around the house with friends, while another shows her taking part in an ice bucket challenge.
Paying tribute to her, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Kiena Dawes was a devoted and loving mother who, despite her personal challenges, was determined to give her baby girl the best life she could.
“Kiena was a fun-loving, kind and sensitive young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.
“She was a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend who died in extremely tragic circumstances.”
Anyone struggling can also ring the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on: 0808 2000 272.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.