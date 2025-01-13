Ryan Wellings found not guilty of Kiena Dawes' manslaughter

A man accused of the manslaughter of his former partner has been found not guilty.

Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham, has been found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence.

Kiena Dawes was found dead on rail tracks near Garstang after being classified as a high risk missing personKiena Dawes was found dead on rail tracks near Garstang after being classified as a high risk missing person
Kiena Dawes was found dead on rail tracks near Garstang after being classified as a high risk missing person | Third party

The 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser, who took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after allegedly suffering years of domestic and physical abuse by Mr Wellings, left a note claiming he had "murdered her".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder – resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, jurors heard.

Ryan Wellings has been cleared of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes but found guilty of abuse and coercive control.Ryan Wellings has been cleared of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes but found guilty of abuse and coercive control.
Ryan Wellings has been cleared of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes but found guilty of abuse and coercive control. | Lancs Police

However, the 30-year-old landscape gardener, who denied all charges was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court.

He has been returned to prison and will be sentenced later this week.

