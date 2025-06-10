One of Lancashire’s most popular family attractions has launched expansion plans.

Mrs Dowson’s - a farm park and ice cream parlour at Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton Le Dale - attracted 130,000 visitors last year, and now bosses want to change the car parking arrangements to improve safety.

Their existing car park, approved in 2018, created 229 parking spaces to serve the farm park and the proposed wedding venue. After a small number of weddings, bosses have decided that enterprise will not be continued, and say the parking spaces approved are too small for parent and child spaces. Because of extra room needed for prams, pushchairs and to get children out in and out of vehicles, cars are parked to a much lower density than indicated on the original plan - around 135 cars when parked in such a way.

Mrs Dowson's current car park | Mrs Dowson's/Rural Futures/RVBC

A statement to Ribble Valley Borough Council says: “In addition to this, walkways for families with children have been created within the car park to improve visitor safety. In practise this lower density parking means that on busy weekends there is insufficient car parking on the site. When visitors cannot find a parking space quickly there are delays in people coming into the site from the A59. It is also now a frequent requirement to provide additional parking on the adjacent field. In dry conditions this works well but cannot be actioned in wet weather.”

What do they want?

Now bosses want to create an additional 95 spaces by changing the use of agricultural land to the north west of the existing car park. The proposed layout allows parking spaces of 2.5m wide by 5 m long. The spaces would be set out in pairs with a 1200mm space between them to enhance access to vehicles with a pram and with young children. The car park extension will be created by removing 25 cm of soil, laying a permeable membrane and then filling with hardcore. The surface will then be coated with road planings to match the existing car park. This will ensure that the area is permeable to rainwater.

It is proposed to create an access point from the farm road into the new parking area and to maintain the existing access from the farm track. This will enable signage to be erected to create a one way system in the parking area to improve traffic flow.