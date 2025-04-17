Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire farm attraction is getting in on the trend for a wacky new way to enjoy yoga.

Goat Yoga sessions are being held at Mrs Dowson’s in Longsight Road, Blackburn, on selected dates in May and June, advertised as “the perfect way to relax and recharge on the farm.”

What’s it all about?

Goat yoga is a growing trend that combines traditional yoga with the presence of goats, adding an element of fun and animal therapy to the practice. It involves a yoga class where goats wander freely among participants, potentially interacting with them during the poses.

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale, Blackburn

A spokesman for Mrs Dowson’s Farm Park said: “Whether you're just beginning or you're looking to perfect your practice, a yoga class at the Farm with your goats offers a special way of connecting with nature. ​Take part in a 40-minute Vinyasa-style yoga class with time to pet the goats, take photos and relax in the indoor barn afterwards.”

Children 16 years and older are welcome with an accompanying parent/guardian. The Farm Park is closed during your visit and not included in goat yoga sessions.

Tickets cost £18.50 per person.