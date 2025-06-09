500 more Ribble Valley children to benefit from free school meals

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley, has welcomed the government’s plans to expand free school meals to more than 500 additional children in her constituency.

From September 2026, every child in Ribble Valley whose household is on Universal Credit will become eligible for free school meals.

Nationally, the change will make 500,000 more children eligible and is expected to lift 100,000 children across England completely out of poverty.

In Ribble Valley the increase will impact 507 children, increasing from 3,243 currently to 3,750.

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley

This historic move is expected to save families around £500 per child each year, easing the cost-of-living burden on those who need help the most.

Maya Ellis MP said: “I know from conversations on the doorstep, at surgeries, and through casework just how deeply child poverty affects families in Ribble Valley. That’s why I fully support this decisive and much-needed action to expand free school meal entitlement, lifting children out of poverty and putting money back into parents’ pockets.

“Children across Ribble Valley deserve the best start in life, and I’m proud that Labour is delivering on this through our Plan for Change.”

Since 2018, eligibility for free school meals has been restricted to households with annual incomes below £7,400, excluding hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty. This new entitlement for all families on Universal Credit will correct that injustice.

The change comes ahead of the Child Poverty Taskforce publishing its ten-year strategy to drive sustainable change later this year.

