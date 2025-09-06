A injured biker was airlifted from the rural location.

Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist Lancashire Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 8pm on Thursday (September 4), after a biker was injured near to Dearden Brook, Edenfield, just to the South of Cowpe Lowe.

The rescue team members made their way towards the general location of the popular beauty spot and requested additional support from the Caernarfon coastguard helicopter.

A spokesperson for Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said: “Our team vehicle made its way up one of the access tracks to above the brook, where team members then made their way down the steep embankment towards the initial location.

“The casualty was subsequently located and initial treatment given, whilst further team members then proceeded with the required equipment. The casualty was provided pain relief and packaged into a full body vacuum mattress ready to be evacuated.”

The Coastguard helicopter arrived on scene at approximately 10.15pm, where the biker was then transferred onto the aircraft and subsequently flown to Manchester to be handed over to an ambulance crew for onwards transportation to hospital.

A spokesperson for Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team added: “A big thank you to Dearden Wood Campsite for once again allowing us to access the site for parking vehicles and also their neighbours up the track, who assisted the team to make swift access onto the moors.”