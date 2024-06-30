Motorists urged to allow more time for journeys after incident on M6 close to Junction 31
National Highways said the carriageway was closed both northbound and southbound between junction 31 and junction 31A while police resolved the incident.
Police said ed they were called to a concern for welfare at around 10.39am this morning and traffic was stationary in both directions as a result. At around 11.20am, they confirmed the carriageway had reopened.
Traffic is starting to get back to normal but delays of around 15 minutes are said to be expected.
A spokesperson for police said: “Please be aware that we have had to close M6 in both directions between junctions 31 and 31A for a police incident.
“Please avoid the area. Updates will follow once resolved.”
