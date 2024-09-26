Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As getting a dentist appointment seemingly becomes harder and harder, hospitals in MorecambeBay have diagnosed hundreds of patients with dental issues.

Over 650 patients have been diagnosed with issues attributed to tooth decay in Morecambe Bay hospitals over the past three years, a new investigation has revealed.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust provides care for local people across Morecambe Bay, operating three busy hospital sites – Furness General Hospital in Barrow, the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal.

The trust also operates a number of community healthcare premises including Millom Hospital and GP Practice, Queen Victoria Hospital inMorecambeand Ulverston CommunityHealthCentre.

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers show that 665 patients had a diagnosis of tooth decay during their spell at these hospitals since 2021.

Those suffering from dental problems should be treated at their local dentist with regular appointments to avoid severe situations, yet with many dentists not taking on new patients, people are turning up to A&E in their tens of thousands.

According to the BBC and the British Dental Association (BDA), 90 per cent of dentists across the UK are not taking on new NHS adult patients and many refuse to see a child unless a parent is signed up as a private patient.

In 2021/22, the number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay in Morecambe Bay hospitals stood at 276.

A year later this number decreased to 188 which is the lowest number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay over the three-year period.

The past year has seen an increase in patients diagnosed with tooth decay and related issues, standing at 201, which is 7 per cent higher than the previous year.

Tooth decay is the biggest primary cause of NHS hospital admissions for children in England aged between 5 and 17, as 40 per cent of children no longer have access to regular dental appointments.

Between April 2022 and May 2023, 30,000 children and more than 70,000 adults in England were admitted to A&E with tooth decay.

Many places in the UK are now considered to be ‘dental deserts’, where 100 per cent of dentists are not taking on new patients.

Public Interest Lawyers also obtained the figures on how many patients diagnosed with tooth decay, or dental issues were aged between 5 and 17.

In 2021/22, there were 25 patients aged 5-17 before this figure dropped to 20 a year later.

The number of under-18 patients then decreased again in 2023/24, with the total being 9.

Labour’s analysis of patient survey data suggests that 4.75 million people across England were denied an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years.

Figures show millions of people were either told no appointments were available or that the practice they contacted was not taking on new patients.

Public Interest Lawyersoffers free advice and support to anyone who has suffered harm due to dental negligence.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and claim online form, which you can access on their website.