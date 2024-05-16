Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspectors commented out-of-date emergency equipment.

Enforcement action is being taken against a Preston dental clinic after failings were uncovered in a Care Quality Commission inspection.

Moor Park Dental Practice at 67 Garstang Road, Preston, is run by Mr Ishtiyaq Shaikh and provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children. An announced, focused inspection took place on March 20, 2024, and the findings have been released this week. Inspectors found that it was not always safe, and not well-led.

A warning notice has been served on Mr Shaikh for failing to meet the regulation related to good governance.

Moor Park Dental Practice in Garstang Road, Preston

Issues identified include:

• The dental clinic did not appear clean and tidy with instruments including X-ray machines and overhead lights in clinical rooms “visibly dusty and dirty” and surfaces that were damaged and torn.

- Emergency medicines were available and checked in accordance with national guidance. However, staff were aware that several items of medical emergency equipment including automated external defibrillator pads, self-inflating bags, masks and airways had passed their expiry dates and action had not been taken to replace these. Inspectors were also not assured the emergency medical oxygen was of sufficient size to be in line with Resuscitation Council UK guidance, and staff did not know how many minutes of oxygen this would provide.

- The practice did not have effective training or procedures to reduce the risk of Legionella, or other bacteria, developing in water systems.

- The practice did not obtain evidence of appropriate vaccinations and their effectiveness against bloodborne viruses for clinical staff.

- Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks were not carried out or risk assessed at the time of employment, but the manager had identified this prior to the inspection day and had now introduced a system and applied for these. - Inspectors noted there were gaps in some of the service records history for equipment and were not assured the practice had systems to ensure servicing and maintenance was consistently carried out at appropriate intervals.

- There was no fire safety policy and a fire safety risk assessment was not carried out in line with the legal requirements. - A sharps risk assessment was not in place and there was no information provided to staff to risk assess inoculation injuries and ensure quick access to appropriate follow up advice and treatment where required.

• The practice had instrument decontamination procedures which reflected published guidance. • Staff knew how to deal with medical emergencies. • Safeguarding processes were in place and staff knew their responsibilities for safeguarding vulnerable adults and children. • Clinical staff provided patients’ care and treatment in line with current guidelines. • Staff provided preventive care and supported patients to ensure better oral health. • Staff felt involved, supported and worked as a team.

Enforcement

The CQC has outlined the legal requirements that were not being met. The provider must send CQC a report that says what action they are going to take to meet these requirements.