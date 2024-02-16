News you can trust since 1886
13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

These are some of the best dentists in and around Preston, according to patients

By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found 13 of the highest-rated dentists in the area according to reviews from patients.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

Here are 13 of the best dentists in and around Preston:

1. London Road Dental Care, London Road, Preston, PR1 4AY

5.0 out of 5 (105 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, super friendly staff."

2. Lane Ends Dental Practice, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU

4.9 out of 5 (212 Google reviews) | "Great experience, friendly staff and brilliant service."

3. Camden Place Dental Practice & Implant Centre, Camden Place, Winckley Square, Preston, PR1 3JL

4.7 out of 5 (35 Google reviews) | "I would have no hesitation in recommending Camden Place Dental to anyone."

4. The Cedars Dental Practice, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HQ

4.5 out of 5 (22 Google reviews) | "Great service by great people."

