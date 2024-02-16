13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we found 13 of the highest-rated dentists in the area according to reviews from patients.
All have a rating of four or above on Google.
Here are 13 of the best dentists in and around Preston:
1. London Road Dental Care, London Road, Preston, PR1 4AY
5.0 out of 5 (105 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, super friendly staff."
2. Lane Ends Dental Practice, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU
4.9 out of 5 (212 Google reviews) | "Great experience, friendly staff and brilliant service."
3. Camden Place Dental Practice & Implant Centre, Camden Place, Winckley Square, Preston, PR1 3JL
4.7 out of 5 (35 Google reviews) | "I would have no hesitation in recommending Camden Place Dental to anyone."
4. The Cedars Dental Practice, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HQ
4.5 out of 5 (22 Google reviews) | "Great service by great people."