13 of the highest-rated dentists in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a niggling toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found 13 of the highest-rated dentists in the area according to reviews from patients.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

Here are 13 of the best dentists in and around Preston:

1 . London Road Dental Care, London Road, Preston, PR1 4AY 5.0 out of 5 (105 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, super friendly staff."

2 . Lane Ends Dental Practice, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DU 4.9 out of 5 (212 Google reviews) | "Great experience, friendly staff and brilliant service."

3 . Camden Place Dental Practice & Implant Centre, Camden Place, Winckley Square, Preston, PR1 3JL 4.7 out of 5 (35 Google reviews) | "I would have no hesitation in recommending Camden Place Dental to anyone."

4 . The Cedars Dental Practice, Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HQ 4.5 out of 5 (22 Google reviews) | "Great service by great people."