Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 3,500 people have been arrested in a major crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police have issued 826 civil actions and made 3,548 arrests for anti-social behaviour (ASB) since the launch of Operation Centurion in July 2023.

In April 2024, the force added an intelligence-led operation targeting anti-social driving as part of the operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 3,500 people have been arrested in a major crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Lancashire | Lancashire Police

This resulted in 2,688 people being summoned to court, 2,344 given a Section 59 warning, 2,148 stopped under Section 165 and 1,661 caught for speeding offences.

Karen Edwards, Lancashire Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable, said “Lancashire is supporting the national ASB Awareness week, we are keen to highlight the work our officers and staff do to listen to community concerns and tackle ASB on a daily basis.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a force priority and we have been working incredibly hard to address these issues, throughout the year and in all parts of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anti-social behaviour has the potential to cause a significant amount of harm and distress to people. It is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

“I urge the public to not suffer in silence and to please report ASB to the relevant authority.”

Operation Centurion is supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw | jpimedia

Operation Centurion is the force’s county-wide response to anti-social behaviour, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this targeted operation, each district of Lancashire benefits from additional foot patrols to target areas identified as ASB hotspots.

Since the launch of Operation Centurion, officers have completed an additional 7,291 shifts to tackle anti-social behaviour in these hotspot areas.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, said: "It’s great to see the positive impact Op Centurion is having and I am keen to build on this, both in ASB hotspots and beyond."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Offenders must know crime and ASB, even at low level, will be punished and I'm committed to supporting Lancashire Constabulary to take firm action.”

Since the launch of Operation Centurion, officers have completed an additional 7,291 shifts to tackle anti-social behaviour | Contributed

Operation Centurion also aims to ensure that residents know how to report ASB to the relevant authority, which isn't always the police.

Lancashire Police work in partnership with other agencies such as local Councils and Housing Associations to tackle the different types of ASB appropriately.

Reporting options can be found at: https://www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb/

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.