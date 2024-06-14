Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Birchall is a busy man. A very busy man.

Hot on the heels of Moor Hall winning third place in the National Restaurant Awards, he’s now preparing to welcome the first guests to seven new Garden Rooms set in the five acre grounds.

“I can’t wait”, he says enthusiastically. “The first guests come on July 10 and it will be incredible. The rooms are beautiful, they’re nice, quiet luxury, and really, really inkeeping with the restaurant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Moor Hall opened in 2016, it’s been operating with seven bedrooms, something Mark says is “not quite enough” to satisfy the demands of people wanting to visit the restaurant - and stay. So two years ago, Chorley-raised Mark and his management team began the process of getting the Garden Rooms off the ground, and now they’ve doubled their accomodation capacity to 14.

Moor Hall Garden Rooms will launch in July. | UGC

Designed by KOTO the new rooms celebrate biophilic living, embracing the dynamic relationship between nature, design, crafted luxury and sustainability. Each has its own hot tub, and private decking area. Read more here.

Mark added: “This gives us more opportunities for guests. We have guests coming from throughout the world as well as people locally, and they want to stay. Now we’re doubling capacity and more guests can be fully immersed in the experience.”

A stay in one of the new rooms costs from £650 bed and breakfast for two, with Mark urging people not to assume that they - and the restaurant - will always be fully booked. He said: “Everyone wants a Saturday, but we’re open five days a week. I’d say just book - don’t assume we’re full all the time - because you’re quite likely to find a table on a Wednesday or a Thursday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Mark Birchall outside Moor Hall

Moor Hall’s success - and that of it’s sister restaurant The Barn, which also has a Michelin star - is bringing more investment and attention to the area, something Mark says is “amazing, really”. He said: “It’s nice to see. Solo have got a star now, you can get a decent pint in the pub, the butcher’s is good, and there’s a few air bnb’s now springing up. We’ve put a lot into the economy and it’s nice that people are celebrating what we do.”

Mark says the success of Moor Hall and The Barn is down to “really, really hard work” from his long-established team, who work long hours behind the scenes every day to make everything look incredible.