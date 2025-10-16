Chef Patron of the three Michelin-starred Moor Hall has this week been hailed globally, at The Best Chef Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Best Chef Awards is a global platform dedicated to celebrating the people behind the food. Founded to recognise creativity, innovation, and talent in gastronomy, the awards bring together chefs from every corner of the world, highlighting their vision and contribution to the culinary arts.

This year, Mark Birchall has been awarded a Two Knife status which denotes World Class Cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned Chef-patron of Moor Hall, Mark Birchall

Staged in Milan, with hundreds of chefs from more than 69 countries recognised across the Knife tiers, the 2025 edition cemented The Best Chef Awards as the most inclusive celebration of global gastronomy to date.

Cristian Gadau, Co-founderand CEO of The Best Chef, said: “The Best Chef Awards are more than just a celebration of culinary excellence. They are a reflection of a community that continues to grow and inspire. With nearly double the number of voters this year, we see the global appetite for innovation, diversity, and collaboration in gastronomy stronger than ever. Our mission has always been to create a platform that honours chefs not only for their skill, but also for their vision and impact, while making this world of creativity accessible to everyone who loves food. Each edition of The Best Chef awards aims to create a more inclusive list for everyone, regardless of their background or income, making it less elitist and more inclusive for all humanity.”

The rankings are based on votes from chefs themselves. This year saw the number of voters almost double compared to last year, reaching a total of 972, including 572 chefs from 64 countries and 400 industry professionals.