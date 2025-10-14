Two superstar Lancashire chefs have been chosen as judges in the UK’s most high-profile cooking competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Birchall of three-Michelin-starred Moor Hall in Aughton, and Lisa Goodwin-Allen of Michelin-starred Northcote in Langho, will be part of the decision making team for The Roux Scholarship 2026. Other judges include Chairman Alain Roux, Chairman Michel Roux, Honorary Patron Brian Turner CBE, Emily Roux, Sat Bains, André Garrett, Simon Hulstone, Adam Smith, James Martin, Rachel Humphrey and Angela Hartnett.

Michel Roux OBE founded The Roux Scholarship with his brother Albert to enable a new generation of chefs from Britain to train in the greatest restaurants in the world and the first ever competition took place in 1984. Not only has it become the industry’s most acclaimed chef competition in the UK with many scholars having gone on to win Michelin stars themselves, it ranks among the most prestigious competitions for chefs in the world.

The challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roux Scholarship 2026 competition invites chefs to create a recipe for four people based on the following ingredients and criteria:

- One Devon White slow grown, free-range chicken, eviscerated and weighing between 1.4kg and 1.8kg (maximum 2kg).

- In addition, use 200g chicken livers, along with two simple or composed garnishes/accompaniments. One must be predominantly leek-based, with leeks as the main ingredient and flavour focus; the other can be a garnish or accompaniment of your choice. One of these may be served separately, if preferred.

- A sauce must accompany the dish.

Entrants have until midnight (11.59pm) on Monday, January 19 2026 to submit their recipes via the online application system.

Mark Birchall and Lisa Goodwin Allen are new judges on The Roux Scholarship | Jodi Hinds/submit

Prizes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will choose from two star prizes: either a stage for up to two months at a three-star Michelin restaurant anywhere in the world, or a bespoke training plan tailored to the chef’s skills and knowledge gaps. In addition, the winner receives £6,000, to support their career development as well as a host of prizes from sponsors.

The Mentorship Award is also offered as a prize: in addition to the £6,000 awarded to the winner for their career development, an additional £6,000 is awarded to them on completion of 15 months’ service with their current employer after they win. Should they take up a new role in that time, the funds will be awarded to the original employer to help in the development of the remaining brigade.

Mark Birchall won in 2011, and staged at El Celler de Can Roca, Spain. In February 2025, Moor Hall won its third Michelin star, making it the first of the Scholar's own restaurants to win the accolade.