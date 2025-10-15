Lancashire’s Moor Hall - which is known for it’s world-class food offering - is now being recognised for it’s accomodation too.

The venue in Aughton has been awarded two MICHELIN Keys in the new MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection, celebrating the ‘best of the best’, and is the hotel equivalent of the MICHELIN Star.

Most guests stay for the food, with Moor Hall’s having three Michelin stars, and neighbouring The Barn at Moor Hall having one star, but judges say the ‘sleek’ rooms and ‘peaceful’ environment shouldn’t be overlooked, and help you feel like you’re ‘part of an exclusive set’.

Judges called Moor Hall an “exceptional stay”, stating: “A 16th-century manor house in the West Lancashire village of Aughton, a few miles outside of Liverpool, would be an auspicious beginning for a small luxury hotel; this one isn’t afraid to call itself a “restaurant with rooms,” as its kitchen, the award-winning Moor Hall, is for most guests the reason for the visit. Rooms in the main house are a stylish mix of heritage architecture and contemporary décor; the new Garden Rooms are thoroughly, soothingly modern. Chef Mark Birchall heads not only the Moor Hall restaurant but the neighboring Barn as well.”

A spokesman for Moor Hall said: “This recognition reflects our continued commitment to offering an experience that is both exceptional and personal — where every detail, from the food and wine to the rooms and gardens, is thoughtfully considered. “Alongside our restaurant’s three MICHELIN Stars, this award celebrates the spirit of Moor Hall as a place of genuine hospitality — a home of craft, comfort and quiet beauty.”

The British fine dining restaurant with rooms has Five AA Rosettes

The rooms

From when it opened in 2016 until last year, Moor Hall was operating with seven bedrooms, something Mark said was “not quite enough” to satisfy the demands of people wanting to visit the restaurant - and stay. So three years ago, Chorley-raised Mark and his management team began the process of getting the Garden Rooms off the ground, and now they’ve doubled their accomodation capacity to 14.

Designed by KOTO the new rooms celebrate biophilic living, embracing the dynamic relationship between nature, design, crafted luxury and sustainability. Each has its own hot tub, and private decking area. Mark added: “This gives us more opportunities for guests. We have guests coming from throughout the world as well as people locally, and they want to stay. Now we’re doubling capacity and more guests can be fully immersed in the experience.”