Missing teenage boy, 15, last seen in Preston three weeks ago has links to Blackpool
John Junior Carmichael, also known as JJ, was last spotted in the Ringway area of Preston on May 8.
The 15-year-old has known links to Blackpool.
Officers would also like to speak to Carmichael in connection with a breach of a court order.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a beanie-style hat, a navy Nike coat, a grey hoodie and T-shirt, grey joggers with a green Nike tick on the left leg and black trainers.
Carmichael is described as 5ft 8in tall, with light brown hair and shaved sides.
Anyone who has seen Carmichael or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting log number 1032 of May 8.