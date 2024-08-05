Missing Barrow man who was last seen seven days ago has links to Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:23 BST
Concern is growing for a missing Barrow man who has links to Blackpool.

Gary Valentine was last seen on July 29.

Cumbria Police said they were “concerned for his welfare” and are encouraged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Gary Valentine - who was last seen on July 29 - has links to the Blackpool and Wigan
Gary Valentine - who was last seen on July 29 - has links to the Blackpool and Wigan | Cumbria Police

Gary is described as white, of slim build and usually wears glasses and a beanie hat.

The 44-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket and black waterproof trousers.

Gary - who has a distinctive tattoo of a poppy on his hand - has links to the Blackpool and Wigan.

If you see Gary or have any information that may help police, call 101 or report it online at at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it.

