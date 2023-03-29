News you can trust since 1886
Missing 15-year-old boy last seen eight days ago believed to be in Preston

A missing teenager who was last seen eight days ago is believed to be in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:38 BST

Daniel Wright, from Barry in Wales, was last seen on March 21.

The 16-year-old is believed to be in the Preston area of Lancashire.

He is described as medium build and 5ft 5ins tall.

Daniel Wright, who was last seen eight days ago, is believed to be in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 2300091700

Alternatively, contact South Wales Police on Live Chat (9am-4pm, Monday-Friday) at https://www.south-wales.police.uk/.

Outside of these hours, direct message South Wales Police on Facebook or Twitter.