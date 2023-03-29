Missing 15-year-old boy last seen eight days ago believed to be in Preston
A missing teenager who was last seen eight days ago is believed to be in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:38 BST
Daniel Wright, from Barry in Wales, was last seen on March 21.
The 16-year-old is believed to be in the Preston area of Lancashire.
He is described as medium build and 5ft 5ins tall.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 2300091700
Alternatively, contact South Wales Police on Live Chat (9am-4pm, Monday-Friday) at https://www.south-wales.police.uk/.