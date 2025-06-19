Steakhouse chain Miller and Carter look to be reviving plans for a restaurant on the outskirts of Preston.

Plans for Eastway hub - which also contains a Lidl supermarket, drive-thru Costa Coffee and retail units - were approved alongside a pub/restaurant in 2018.

While the other elements have been built and are now in operation, the Miller and Carter section has been mothballed, with Mitchells and Butlers Retail Limited, which owns the chain, blaming Covid.

In November 2023, the restaurant group told the Post that they still had plans for the site, and suggested an opening date between October 2024 and September 2025.

This week, plans to alter approved conditions on the eatery - including changes to the roof plan, elevations and floor plans have been made to Preston City Council, signalling that the scheme is back on the agenda - but it won’t be open by September.

The new proposed side elevation | AllisonPike/PCC

The plans show an open plan restaurant and bar area, where there would be space for 170 covers in the restaurant and 34 in the bar, with a ‘flex’ area capable of holding six. The plans also show fixed booths, a bar terrace, food terrace, a 61-space car park with ANPR machines, and sound proofing barriers for outside.

AllisonPike/PCC

Local residents can share their views with the council, but these must be submitted by July 10, quoting ref: 06/2025/0581. You can comment online here or by e-mail to [email protected] or in writing at the above address.

Mitchells and Butlers Retail Limited have been contacted for a comment.