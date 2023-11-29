National steakhouse chain Miller & Carter have now revealed they DO have plans for a Preston restaurant – just not within ‘the near future’.

The Post reported on Tuesday (November 28) that Miller & Carter had scrapped plans for its first steakhouse in the city at Eastway Hub retail park in Fulwood.

Restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers had set its sights on opening the new restaurant in 2020 after submitting an application to Preston City Council in 2019.

But work failed to commence on the vacant plot of land next to the retail park’s entrance in Eastway, and the restaurant group confirmed on Tuesday that there were “no plans” to open the steakhouse in the forseeable future.

What the new Miller & Carter restaurant look like when it opens at the Eastway Retail Hub, Fulwood

However, just 24 hours later, Mitchells and Butlers reached out to the Post to confirm they do still have plans for a restaurant on the site – just not in the ‘near future’.

The restaurant group confirmed they do ‘hold the site’ and ‘have plans’, but these are still in the early stages. An opening date has yet to be confirmed, but this could be as early as October 2024 or pushed back until September 2025.

Will it still be a Miller & Carter? Or something else?

Speaking to the Post, Mitchells & Butlers said they still intend for it to be a Miller & Carter but revealed “there is a possibility someone might decide to try a new concept or convert to a different format”.

The new Miller & Carter restaurant will be built on land next at Eastway Retail Hub in Fulwood. The plot of land remains fenced off due to the delay in opening the restaurant

A spokesperson for the restaurant group said they are “pretty certain” it will be a new branch of the steakhouse chain, but added “we do have the option to switch to another brand format.”

Mitchells & Butlers is one of the largest operators of restaurants, pubs and bars in the UK with brands including Harvester, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery and other popular chains.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers said: “We appreciate that there has been interest in our plans to open a Miller & Carter in Preston and share disappointment that it has taken longer to progress with our plans than we had hoped.

"Unfortunately, as many property projects have experienced, we have been effected by delays post pandemic.

Miller & Carter still plan on opening a restaurant at Eastway Hub retail Park, near Broughton roundabout in Fulwood. (Picture by Savills Manchester)

"We are unlikely to welcome guests to our restaurant within the near future, but we continue to progress with our development plan for the building and will provide an update on our launch date as soon as we can."

Elaborating on the idea of a different restaurant brand opening at the site, the spokesperson added: "Sometimes we pilot a brand new concept that we have created in one location. But I don’t believe this is something that is being considered here and not a reason for the delay.