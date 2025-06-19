Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fulwood postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from expensive to cheapest on average.

1 . PR2 7EJ - Golf View There have been four sales in Golf View since 2020, achieving an average price of £73,875.

2 . PR2 7BQ - Threefields Four houses have been sold in this postcode since 2020, with an average price of £72,500.

3 . PR2 7BT - Thistlecroft Three properties here have sold in the past five years, for an average of £70,000.