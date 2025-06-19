The least expensive postcodes in Fulwood 2025placeholder image
The 10 cheapest places to live in Fulwood revealed - some with properties costing less than a new Kia Sportage

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:06 BST

The 10 cheapest post codes in the Fulwood area have been revealed - and some of the results are interesting.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Fulwood postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from expensive to cheapest on average.

There have been four sales in Golf View since 2020, achieving an average price of £73,875.

1. PR2 7EJ - Golf View

There have been four sales in Golf View since 2020, achieving an average price of £73,875. | google

Four houses have been sold in this postcode since 2020, with an average price of £72,500.

2. PR2 7BQ - Threefields

Four houses have been sold in this postcode since 2020, with an average price of £72,500. | Google

Three properties here have sold in the past five years, for an average of £70,000.

3. PR2 7BT - Thistlecroft

Three properties here have sold in the past five years, for an average of £70,000. | Google

Golf View makes the list again, with a different post code. Here five properties have been sold in five years, achieving an average of £64,500.

4. PR2 7EH - Golf View

Golf View makes the list again, with a different post code. Here five properties have been sold in five years, achieving an average of £64,500. | google

