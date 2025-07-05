I'm blown away by this shop-stopper Lancashire mansion with gym, indoor pool, and cinema for sale

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jul 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2025, 12:55 BST

A magnificent detached home with a pool, gym and cinema room has come on the market.

Arnold & Phillips are pleased to bring to the market a unique opportunity to acquire this recently renovated five-bedroom detached house of distinction, residing within a private plot along the prestigious Granville Park West in Aughton for sale at £2,465,250 with Arnold & Phillips.

Take a tour around this spectacular home...

Granville Park West, Aughton.

1. Granville Park West, Aughton

Granville Park West, Aughton. Photo: Arnold and Phillips

Photo Sales
Secure electric eates surround the property.

2. Electric gates

Secure electric eates surround the property. Photo: Arnold and Phillips

Photo Sales
The hallway and staircase.

3. The hallway

The hallway and staircase. Photo: Arnold and Phillips

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen.

4. The kitchen

The open plan kitchen. Photo: Arnold and Phillips

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireAughton
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice