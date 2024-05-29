Some of the best pubs in Preston to watch the top Euro 24 matches

The European Championships 2024 tournament is just a couple of weeks away - and football fans are already eagerly anticipating this feast of international football.

With England pooled in Group C along with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark, fans of the Three Lions side are hoping they can go all the way in the tournament in Germany and finally win the trophy after coming so close against Italy in the Wembley final in 2021.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also in the mix, facing Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

The opening match of the tournament sees hosts Germany take on the Scots on Friday June 14, kick off time 8pm (British Summer Time) and 9pm in Germany itself, which is one hour ahead of the UK.

England’s first match is against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday June 16 at 8pm (BST), with the other group matches being against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday June 20 at 6pm and Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday June 25 at 8pm.

England are among the favourites, along with France and Germany, the latter not impressing in recent years but expected to be boosted by fanatical home support.

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.

Here are some of the pubs across Preston which are laying out the welcome mat to fans.

The Adelphi, on Fylde Road, Preston, is showing every Euro 24 match. To grab a table, it' recommended to book in advance.

The Guild pub, on Fylde Road, Preston, is another pub showing every match of Euro 24

Hartleys Wine Bar, on Mount Street, Preston, is showing all the games and promising an electroc atmosphere

The historic 18th century Fleece Inn, on Liverpool Rod, Penwortham, which has recently been sttylishly revamped, will be showing all the Euro 24 matches.