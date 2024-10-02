Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What’s better than an average calendar - one with police dogs!

Lancashire Police Dog Unit have released images of their dog calendar for October which features gorgeous boy PD Bram.

October calendar boy PD Bram. | Lancashire Police

The black Labrador is currently the police’s only cavader dog - a specially trained dog that can locate human remains by their scent.

The picture which was uploaded to their Facebook page yesterday was met with a surge of comments from members of the public calling him handsome.

The post read: “October already! Where has the year gone?

“Our gorgeous calendar boy is PD Bram. Bram is currently our only Cadaver Dog who has had numerous deployments in Lancashire and surrounding Forces since completing his training last year.”

They added that he is a typical lively friendly lab who lives with his pal PD Charlie who sometimes isn’t so friendly, but they are the best of friends.