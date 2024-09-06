Lancashire Police Dog Unit have been flooded with heartwarming comments after showing off their latest recruit.

They uploaded a picture of adorable black and white puppy Harry sat on a green towel and a pink ball to their social media feed.

Meet Harry - Lancashire Police Dog Unit's newest recruit. | Lancashire Police Dog Unit

A spokesperson said: “Look at our latest adorable recruit. “TPD Harry arrived with us today and certainly isn’t shy or nervous. Within minutes of landing he was pottering around like he owned the place “Harry we think you are going to be a star.”

Harry’s picture was quickly met with a flurry of heartwarming comments.

One person called him ‘gorgeous’, while another added that it was ‘love at first sight’.

A third even joked if they would like to swap dogs for a ‘naughty labrador’.