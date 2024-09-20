Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police Dog Unit have provided the public with an update on their newest four-legged recruit.

Earlier this month they uploaded an adorable image of black and white puppy Harry sat on a green towel and a pink ball to their social media feed.

Meet Harry - Lancashire Police Dog Unit's newest recruit. | Lancashire Police Dog Unit

The post read: “Look at our latest adorable recruit. “TPD Harry arrived with us today and certainly isn’t shy or nervous. Within minutes of landing he was pottering around like he owned the place. “Harry we think you are going to be a star.”

The post was quick to receive a flurry of comments from members of the public with one person called him ‘gorgeous’, while another added that it was ‘love at first sight’ and to keep them posted on his progress.

Harry is winning the hearts of everyone he meets. | Lancashire Police Dog Unit

