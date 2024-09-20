Lancashire Police give adorable update on new puppy recruit Harry
Earlier this month they uploaded an adorable image of black and white puppy Harry sat on a green towel and a pink ball to their social media feed.
The post read: “Look at our latest adorable recruit. “TPD Harry arrived with us today and certainly isn’t shy or nervous. Within minutes of landing he was pottering around like he owned the place. “Harry we think you are going to be a star.”
The post was quick to receive a flurry of comments from members of the public with one person called him ‘gorgeous’, while another added that it was ‘love at first sight’ and to keep them posted on his progress.
Updating Harry’s many fans, a spokesperson said he was settling in well.