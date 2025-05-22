Plans to redevelop a former restaurant into a McDonald's look tipped to move forward.

The Frankie And Benny's site in Hilmore Way, Morecambe, has been closed for a number of years. Now, a host of planning applications look set to be approved, enabling it to be revamped as a McDonald's.

The proposals include external alterations including replacement doors and glazing, the erection of single storey extensions and an advertisement application for four internally illuminated signs and two nonilluminated banner frame signs.

The building has current consent for use as a restaurant with opening hours controlled by the 1995 consent, and as such a change of use and revised opening hours do not form part of the assessment.

A report which will go before committee, recommended approval. It said: "The application site has been empty and deteriorating for some time, and the proposal would see the unit re-used, bringing it back into an active economic generating use and improving the visual condition of the building.

"The amended scheme is also acceptable in terms of highways, pedestrian connectivity, noise, odour, and biodiversity. Therefore the proposal is compliant with the relevant local and national policies, and is recommended for approval."

Lancaster City Council's Planning Regulatory Committee will discuss the application on Tuesday, May 27.