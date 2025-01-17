Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every summer I can remember, Brockholes nature reserve was a visit I treasured. The fields filled with flowers, the trees lush with leaves, and birdsong filled the air. By Sumaiya Motara

But I wondered whether the wetland and woodland nature reserve, previously a sand and gravel quarry, would hold its charm during the winter.

The winter months are cold and dark for many, with experts recommending people spend time outside during daylight hours. That’s why, on a sunny winter morning, I decided to visit the 250 acre reserve located next to the River Ribble on Preston New Road.

Taking public transport to Brockholes, the bus dropped me off next to Macdonald Tickled Trout Hotel. From there, it was a 30 minute walk along Loverose Way. This might seem long, but the path along the River Ribble and fields of farmland was a picturesque journey.

The area is well signposted and pedestrianised so it did not take me long to find the car park. People driving to Brockholes should expect a five pound car park charge which lasts all day. However, entry itself is free so I began exploring immediately!

Looking at the map, there are several trails around the reserve. One walk will take you to the adventure play park which features a rope swing and zipline I loved as a youngster. Another path circles around the Visitor Village and Meadow Lake. There’s another trail that leads to the Number One Pit Lake, Ribbleton Pool, and the Nook Pool. Finally, a longer walk will explore the entire perimeter, up to Boilton Woodland.

Visitors can also participate in guided nature walks to fully absorb the extent of wildlife the reserve has to offer.

However, being a bit of a lone-wolf, I decided to explore the Number One Pit Lake myself which features look-out spots and bird feeding stations. Unfortunately, the Look Out windows were clouded over, but I ventured outside and witnessed beautiful swans and ducklings in the lake.

Now, I’m no David Attenborough, but being outside in the natural world surrounded by swans, robins, trees stripped of leaves, and bodies of water filled with teeming pond-life was magical. Forgetting the six degree Celsius weather, I enjoyed a rare sunny winter morning surrounded by singing birds and rippling water.

After an hour of meandering, I headed to the floating visitor village for a warming cup of tea in the Lakeside Reed Bed Restaurant overlooking the Meadow Lake. As the Visitors Village was constructed above water, it’s a uniquely beautiful venue for a range of events including weddings, conferences, astronomy evenings, and children’s activities. The pier offers an opportunity to get close to the aquatic plants and animals living in the Lake.

I spent some time observing the sleek and graceful swans on the pier before beginning the long journey back into Preston town centre. On the walk along Loverose Way, I reflected on the diverse and wonderful wildlife I encountered in Brockholes.

Despite the winter weather, I was surprised by the beauty shining through the frost, and I cannot wait to see what the acres of land will look like in Spring when the trees fill with birds of all shapes and sizes, and the fields bloom with flowers.

