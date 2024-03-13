Man found guilty of murdering Matthew Daulby, 19, who died following stabbing in Ormskirk
Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday, July 29.
Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he later died despite the best efforts of the emergency services.
Enquiries found that Mr Daulby suffered a fatal wound, as well as other injuries, during an altercation involving a number of individuals.
One of the injuries he sustained was a lacerated wound to the left side of his forehead.
This injury resulted from being struck to the head by defendant Henry Houghton with a makeshift weapon, consisting of a rock tied up in a sock.
The blow caused damage to Mr Daulby's brain, likely disorientating him around the time he sustained the fatal stab wound.
It was the prosecution's case that although he didn't deliver the fatal blow to Matthew, Houghton assisted in his murder and had a shared intention to cause really serious harm or to kill.
That view was shared by a jury at Preston Crown Court who unanimously convicted Houghton on Wednesday following a four-week trial.
Houghton, 19, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court at 10am on Friday, March 15.
A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk was found not guilty of Matthew’s murder.
Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police's Major Investigation Team, said: "As a result of his senseless and violent actions, Houghton contributed to Matthew losing his life.
"The jury have recognised that in their considered verdict, and I thank them for that.
"I hope this conviction gives Matthew’s family some comfort and understanding of what happened to him on that fateful night."
Officers still want to speak to 20-year-old Thomas Dures as part of their ongoing enquiries.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to his arrest.
"I want to appeal to anyone with any information on his whereabouts to either get in contact with the police or Crimestoppers, who continue to offer a £10,000 reward for any information which leads to his arrest," Det Chief Insp Fallows added.
Call 999 for immediate sightings of Dures.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1007 of July 29, 2023.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.