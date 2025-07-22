A manhunt has been launched for a suspect wanted in connection with multiple offences including threats to kill and assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McInerney, 40, McInerney is wanted in connection with multiple thefts, malicious communications, threats to kill and assault causing grievous bodily harm

He is described as 5ft 8in tall with a stocky build.

James McInerney, who has links to Blackburn, is wanted in connection with multiple offences, including threats to kill and assault | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInerney has short dark brown hair, a short black beard and moustache, and distinctive tattoos including an England flag on his shoulder as well as tattoos on his neck, both lower arms and hands.

Officers believe McInerney has links to the Blackburn area and are asking anyone who may have seen him, or who has information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting log 35 of May 19.