Published 22nd Jul 2025, 19:16 BST
A manhunt has been launched for a suspect wanted in connection with multiple offences including threats to kill and assault.

James McInerney, 40, McInerney is wanted in connection with multiple thefts, malicious communications, threats to kill and assault causing grievous bodily harm

He is described as 5ft 8in tall with a stocky build.

McInerney has short dark brown hair, a short black beard and moustache, and distinctive tattoos including an England flag on his shoulder as well as tattoos on his neck, both lower arms and hands.

Officers believe McInerney has links to the Blackburn area and are asking anyone who may have seen him, or who has information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting log 35 of May 19.

