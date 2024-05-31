Man with 89 offences to his name jailed for attacking pub staff when told to leave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rowdy customer who spat in the face of a pub landlady has been handed a jail sentence by a judge in Preston.

Kevin Murphy also punched another member of staff in the face when he was asked to leave and returned to the premises later brandishing a brick and a plank of wood.

The 40-year-old, who is currently serving a term in HMP Preston for an unrelated matter, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and two of possessing offensive weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jailing him for six months, Judge Simon Medland KC said that unless he was able to change his chaotic lifestyle he faced spending the bulk of his life behind bars.

Preston Crown Court was told Murphy’s extensive criminal record included 89 previous offences, including being in possession of a bladed article.

Judge Medland said the roofer had been “constantly going round and round the prison system.” He was in a revolving door from which he never seemed to break free.

He added: “If you continue to drink and take drugs and keep bad company you will inevitably get into trouble and inevitably be back in Crown Court. It’s up to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Murphy had been released on licence from a previous jail term on December 6 last year and was in the Warner Arms in Accrington on April 3 when he “started to get rowdy and behave in an aggressive manner.”

Warner Arms in Accrington

The pub landlady asked him to leave and, as he was being ushered towards the door, he spat in her face. A male member of staff intervened and told Murphy: “Get out, you need to leave now.” At that point Murphy punched the man in the face before walking out.

Moments later he attempted to get back into the pub through a rear door. Then he returned with a brick in his hand and stood outside looking through the window at staff. He then walked away again before returning with a six-foot long piece of wood. Police were called and he was arrested.

Murphy’s barrister said that he had since been recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his period on licence and was due to be released in July. Prior to that he had been making “very positive” progress, getting a job as a roofer and bricklayer and would be able to return to that work when released from prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Crown Court

Murphy, of Exchange Street, Accrington, had gone out with friends on the night of the incident and had initially refused alcoholic drinks, but then he accepted one.

“He can’t handle alcohol. He has realised he can’t have just one. It does seem alcohol is the problem.

“He has turned 40 and it has been a time of reflection. He is recognising that he is too old to be in and out of prison and he (now) has a life outside prison.”

Judge Medland told Murphy: “I sincerely hope that the observations made by your counsel about your state of mind are true because, if they are, you can lead a perfectly normal life working with others and contributing to society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will have money in your pocket and you won’t have to look over your shoulder because no-one will be looking at you. There is no reason why you can’t lead a happy and productive life.”