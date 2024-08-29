Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Preston and Blackburn

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal to help find a wanted man.

Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison.

The 28-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, with blonde, wavy, receding hair.

Kyle McGovern is wanted on recall to prison | Lancashire Police

He has links to Preston and Blackburn.

If you have any information about McGovern’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online

