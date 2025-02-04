Man wanted in connection with burglary at house in Fulwood
John Johnson is wanted after a house in Garstang Road was burgled last month.
The 48-year-old is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of small build, with short light brown hair. He is clean shaven.
He has links to Preston city centre, Leyland and the South Ribble area.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0723 of January 16.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.