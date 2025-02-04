Man wanted in connection with burglary at house in Fulwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
A man is wanted by police in connection with a burglary at a house in Fulwood.

John Johnson is wanted after a house in Garstang Road was burgled last month.

The 48-year-old is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of small build, with short light brown hair. He is clean shaven.

John Johnson is wanted in connection with a burglary at a home in Fulwoodplaceholder image
John Johnson is wanted in connection with a burglary at a home in Fulwood | Lancashire Police

He has links to Preston city centre, Leyland and the South Ribble area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0723 of January 16.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

