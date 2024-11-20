Great Harwood man wanted for breaching court order has links to Blackburn and Accrington
Adeel Ashraf, from Great Harwood, is wanted for breaching a court order.
He is approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with black hair and a full black beard.
Ashraf has links to Blackburn and Accrington.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.