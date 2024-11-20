Great Harwood man wanted for breaching court order has links to Blackburn and Accrington

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:49 GMT
A man who is wanted by Lancashire Police has links to Blackburn and Accrington.

Adeel Ashraf, from Great Harwood, is wanted for breaching a court order.

He is approximately 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with black hair and a full black beard.

Adeel Ashraf is wanted for breaching a court order
Adeel Ashraf is wanted for breaching a court order | Lancashire Police

Ashraf has links to Blackburn and Accrington.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

