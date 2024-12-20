Man sought by RSPCA after person spotted killing seagull in Blackpool by repeatedly stamping on it
A witness reported seeing an individual kicking at a group of gulls in the Springfield Road area at around 12.17 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man then allegedly stamped on one seagull three times after it became trapped under his foot. The bird died as a result of the incident.
The RSPCA today released images of a man spotted nearby at the time.
The charity believes this man may have vital information about the alleged incident and be able to help with their enquiries.
RSPCA Inspector Daniel Tomlinson, who is investigating, said: “We’ve received sad reports of a gull allegedly being stamped on in Blackpool, and we’d like to establish what happened.
“We’re keen to speak to this man as we believe he may have important information for us which will help with our enquiries.
“We hope this individual now comes forward or can be identified.”
If you have any information that may help, contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01410735.