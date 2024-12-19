Man wanted after burglar targets The Crown Hotel in Morecambe days before Christmas
The Crown Hotel on Marine Road Central was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 18).
Officers investigating the incident released footage of the brazen offender putting bottles of alcohol into a shopping bag.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please can you see if you recognise the male offender in the video.
“He is responsible for a burglary overnight at The Crown in Morecambe.
“This is a really busy time of year for licensed premises so to have added costs of these types of crimes is not ideal.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.