Man summoned to court and illegal e-bike seized after driving dangerously in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:42 BST
A man was summoned to court and his illegal e-bike was seized after he was caught driving dangerously in Blackpool.

An officer spotted an illegal e-bike which was being driven dangerously on Bolton Street on Monday.

After attempting to evade the officer, the rider was stopped and the bike was seized.

An illegal e-bike was seized in Blackpoolplaceholder image
An illegal e-bike was seized in Blackpool | Contributed

A 38-year-old man was subsequently summoned to appear at court for varying offences.

These included driving without due care and attention, without a valid test certificate, without a license and without insurance. 

Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw

If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour in your area, you can report online or contact 101. Always call 999 in emergencies. 

