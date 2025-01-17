Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man suffered a fractured skull and another was stabbed with a broken bottle during an attack in Blackburn.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on Fleming Square shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s suffered a fractured skull after he was struck in the head and knocked to the floor.

A second man, in his 50s, was also stabbed in the hand with a broken bottle.

The attacker also “exposed himself” during the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested after police arrived.

Martin Bennell, 23, of St Peter Street, Blackburn, was later charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, common assault and exposure.

He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.