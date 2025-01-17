Man suffers fractured skull and another stabbed as attacker ‘exposes himself' in Blackburn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to reports of an assault on Fleming Square shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.
A man in his 40s suffered a fractured skull after he was struck in the head and knocked to the floor.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A second man, in his 50s, was also stabbed in the hand with a broken bottle.
The attacker also “exposed himself” during the incident.
A man in his 20s was arrested after police arrived.
Martin Bennell, 23, of St Peter Street, Blackburn, was later charged with two counts of Section 18 wounding, common assault and exposure.
He was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.