Man left with ‘serious head injuries’ after being attacked near lapdancing club in Preston city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 16:55 BST
A man was left with “serious head injuries” following an assault near a lap dancingclub in Preston city centre.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked near Room 32 on Guildhall Street between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on December 14.

Most Popular

The incident was reported to police two weeks later.

A man was left with “serious head injuries” following an assault in Preston city centreplaceholder image
A man was left with “serious head injuries” following an assault in Preston city centre | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries have been carried out since then.

“We are now asking for your help as we continue our investigation.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you witnessed the attack or saw anyone in the area around that time is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0564 of December 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be submitted online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PolicePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice