A man was left with “serious head injuries” following an assault near a lap dancingclub in Preston city centre.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was attacked near Room 32 on Guildhall Street between 11.20pm and 11.30pm on December 14.

The incident was reported to police two weeks later.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries have been carried out since then.

“We are now asking for your help as we continue our investigation.”

If you witnessed the attack or saw anyone in the area around that time is urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0564 of December 28.

Information can also be submitted online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.