A man was left fighting for his life following an assault in Darwen.

Police were called to reports a number of people were involved in disorder on Church Street at around 11.45pm on Saturday.

Emergency services arrived and found a man in his 30s with a “serious head injury”.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a “critical but stable condition” on Monday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Nobody has been arrested at this time. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify everyone involved.

“With the man having sustained a serious injury, it is important that any witnesses come forward.

“Our enquiries to establish exactly what occurred and identify everyone involved are ongoing.”

The force urged anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any “suspicious vehicles” in the area at the time of the attack to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1435 of October 12.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.