Man in his 60s suffers ‘serious head and chest injuries’ after being hit by bus in Preston's New Hall Lane
A bus struck a pedestrian on New Hall Lane at around 7.40am today.
The pedestrian - a man in his 60s - suffered “serious head and chest injuries”.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Officers said his injuries are “not thought to be life-threatening”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we are asking for any witnesses or anyone driving in the area who has dashcam footage, to contact us.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0179 of December 3.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.