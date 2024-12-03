Man in his 60s suffers ‘serious head and chest injuries’ after being hit by bus in Preston's New Hall Lane

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024
A man in his 60s was seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Preston.

A bus struck a pedestrian on New Hall Lane at around 7.40am today.

The pedestrian - a man in his 60s - suffered “serious head and chest injuries”.

A man in his 60s was seriously injured after being struck by a bus on New Hall Lane in Prestonplaceholder image
A man in his 60s was seriously injured after being struck by a bus on New Hall Lane in Preston

Officers said his injuries are “not thought to be life-threatening”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we are asking for any witnesses or anyone driving in the area who has dashcam footage, to contact us.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0179 of December 3.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

