Man in his 20s remains in ‘serious condition’ after being found unresponsive in Ribble Valley

A man in his 20s remains in hospital in a “serious condition” after being found unresponsive in Ribble Valley on Wednesday (April 19).

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Apr 2023, 20:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 20:06 BST

Police were called by the ambulance service after a man was found unresponsive at an address in Longworth Road, Billington, at around 12.30pm.

Emergency services attended and the man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Officers said he remains in a “serious condition”.

A man was found unresponsive at an address in Longworth Road, Billington (Credit: Google)A man was found unresponsive at an address in Longworth Road, Billington (Credit: Google)
A rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and two helimed crews attended the scene.

