Man charged in connection with spate of burglaries across East Lancashire
The incidents occurred in Darwen, Rossendale and Accrington between April and May.
Kale Hargreaves, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Accrington on June 5 following an investigation.
He was later charged with conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.
Hargreaves appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ court on June 6 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court next month.
