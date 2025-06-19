Man charged in connection with spate of burglaries across East Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:15 BST
A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries across East Lancashire.

The incidents occurred in Darwen, Rossendale and Accrington between April and May.

Kale Hargreaves, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Accrington on June 5 following an investigation.

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries across East Lancashireplaceholder image
A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries across East Lancashire | Contributed

He was later charged with conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

Hargreaves appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ court on June 6 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court next month.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

