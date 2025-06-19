A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries across East Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents occurred in Darwen, Rossendale and Accrington between April and May.

Kale Hargreaves, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Accrington on June 5 following an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries across East Lancashire | Contributed

He was later charged with conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

Hargreaves appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ court on June 6 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court next month.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.