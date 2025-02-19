Man charged after van, bikes, tools, wallets and electronics stolen in Blackburn burglary spree
Three burglaries were reported in the Feniscowles area last Thursday.
A white Vauxhall Combo van, two bikes, various tools, wallets and electronics were stolen during the incidents
A 22-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested yesterday following an investigation.
Carl Thomas, of Dunoon Drive, Blackburn, was later charged with three counts of burglary in a dwelling, three counts of attempted burglary in a dwelling, burglary other than a dwelling and three counts of vehicle interference.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court today.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Op Defender is a force wide campaign to crackdown on residential burglary.
“It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.”