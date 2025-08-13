Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after machete attack in Preston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a machete attack in Preston.

A man was attacked with a machete after a group of people stormed his home in Arnhem Road at around 12.15am on July 15.

The victim suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged.

Following an investigation, a 25-year-old man was today arrested today on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody for questioning.

