A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a machete attack in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was attacked with a machete after a group of people stormed his home in Arnhem Road at around 12.15am on July 15.

The victim suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a machete attack in Preston | Contributed

He has since been discharged.

Following an investigation, a 25-year-old man was today arrested today on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody for questioning.