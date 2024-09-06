Man arrested after person spotted trying car door handles in Darwen

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:27 BST
A man was arrested following several reports of someone attempting to steal from cars in Darwen.

Police were called to reports of an individual on the street trying car door handles in Waterside at around 4am on Friday.

Officers obtained CCTV footage on arrival and a suspect was identified.

A 34-year-old man from Blackburn was subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

