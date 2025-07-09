A man was dragged down the road by a vehicle in a shocking incident in Blackburn in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Preston New Road at around 2.21am following reports that a pedestrian had been dragged along the street by a vehicle.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that an investigation is under way, and we have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

“If you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to approach our officers as they carry out their duties.”

Officers appealed for witnesses and anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

The force said they were particularly keen to hear from motorists who were in the area between 2.10am and 2.25am and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log number 0099 of July 9.