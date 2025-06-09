Man arrested after attack in Preston city centre leaves victim in hospital

A 22-year-old has been arrested following an early morning assault in Preston that left a man needing hospital treatment.

Police were called to Cheapside at around 5:50am on Sunday after receiving reports of an assault.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in his 30s who was subsequently taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old has been arrested following an early morning assault in PrestonA 22-year-old has been arrested following an early morning assault in Preston
A 22-year-old has been arrested following an early morning assault in Preston | Google

“His injuries are not believed to be serious at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 224 of June 8.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

