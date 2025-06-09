A 22-year-old has been arrested following an early morning assault in Preston that left a man needing hospital treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Cheapside at around 5:50am on Sunday after receiving reports of an assault.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in his 30s who was subsequently taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old has been arrested following an early morning assault in Preston | Google

“His injuries are not believed to be serious at this time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 224 of June 8.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.